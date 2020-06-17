A 59-year-old DeForest woman was one of four people who died in a series of crashes near Lodi on Friday, June 12.
DeForest’s Eleanor Heeringa-Owen was among the names of the deceased released Wednesday, June 17, by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region’s DeForest Post. She died at the scene of the accident.
The other three fatalities included: 55-year-old Phillip Bruno, of Ingleside, Illinois; 23-year-old Samantha McMullen, of Oconomowoc; and 72-year-old Joseph Kosinski, of Madison. They, too, died at the scene.
Also injured was 24-year-old Clayton Mortenson, of Poynette. He was transported to UW Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Ross Kopfer, a 50-year-old male from Oconomowoc, and a 10-year-old boy from Oconomowoc were transported to UW Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Because he’s a juvenile, the boy’s name is not being released.
John Williams, a 51-year-old male from Cary, Illinois, and Dawn Marshall, a 52-year-old female from Cleveland, Ohio, received non-life threatening injuries and were not transported to a hospital.
They were all involved in a string of three crashes the morning of June 12 along northbound I-90/94/39 in Columbia County. The first took place at 3:53 a.m., as officers responded to a rear-end crash involving two semis at State Highway 60 near Lodi that resulted in property damage.
A straight truck then piled into the first crash scene at 5:11 a.m., resulting in a Columbia County highway worker being seriously injured and serious, but non-life threatening, injuries to two state troopers. All three were transported to UW Hospital.
As northbound traffic was cueing due to the earlier crashes, a major, multi-car crash occurred at 6:45 a.m. along the northbound interstate near County Highway K, which resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries.
According to a press release from the WDOT and the DeForest Wisconsin State Patrol post, a semi-tractor traveling at highway speeds created a chain-reaction crash involving at least seven vehicles, including two semi-tractor trailers, a dump truck and four passenger vehicles.
The northbound interstate was closed at State Highway 19, exit 131, in Dane County and traffic was re-routed for several hours.
