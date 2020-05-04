Norway Grove Memorial Church, Fellowship Hall, 820 River Rd., will host a DeForest community blood drive Friday, May 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted.
For an appointment, call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or visit: redcrossblood.org. Sponsor code: DEFOREST.
You can save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood using RapidPass. Visit redcrossblood.org/RAPIDPASS for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.