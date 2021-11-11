A 25-year-old Windsor man is facing a felony theft charge, accused of stealing five firearms from his parents’ Waunakee home.
On the evening of Oct. 21 Waunakee Police received a report of a burglary at a Waunakee home on Division Street between Oct. 14 and Oct. 21, according to the criminal complaint. When police responded to the home, the man there told police that he and his wife left work about 5:30 that morning, while their two two children, one being Brett M. Brown, were in the home.
When the couple returned around 8:30 p.m., they told police, they noticed pry marks on the gun cabinet. The front door had been left unlocked, but there were no signs of forced entry.
Police reported that the incident appeared to be a targeted attack by an individual who knew where firearms were kept. Investigators later reported that five firearms-- a Taurus 9mm handgun, a Winchester 1300 semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun, a Winchester 88 .308 caliber rifle, and two Mossberg 20-gauge shotguns--were pawned at a Madison Pawn America between Oct. 14 and Oct. 21.
Police later received a copy of a text message exchange between Brown and his father on the evening of Oct. 21 in which Brown appears to acknowledge taking at least one of the firearms and asking his father to not talk to police.
Brown is scheduled for an initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court on Dec. 6 on charges of felony theft of a firearm and misdemeanor theft. If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison.