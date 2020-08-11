Both the Village of DeForest and the DeForest Area School District have now agreed to extend Jefferson Street to connect with North Towne Road.
At its meeting on Monday, the school board unanimously approved a development agreement with the village to go ahead with the project, which is expected to be completed next summer.
In explaining the reasoning for the timeline, Superintendent Eric Runez said, “We wouldn’t want it to open until it’s all done.”
The village had previously approved the agreement.
Currently, Jefferson Street abuts the north side of the school district’s property where the high school sits.
According to the development agreement, both the village and the school district have determined that the extension will benefit both parties, improving traffic circulation into and out of the district’s parking areas and overall access to North Towne Road, which handles the bulk of traffic generated by the district.
Runez also said that the project would allow better access to the high school for emergency vehicles and an area of North Towne Road will be widened to allow for a turn lane.
School Board Vice President Steve Tenpas asked about drainage in that area, noting that a lot of flooding occurs along that road. Kathy Davis-Phillips, the school district’s director of business and auxiliary services, said, “If everything works out, it should be a great improvement.”
The school district will take care of the construction work, as it is expanding and renovating its high school property, with a redesign and reconstruction of its parking, traffic circulation and related facilities. Afterward, it will be dedicated to the village as a public street, which will be maintained by the village.
Runez asked Phillips if there had been any discussion about speed limits for the area at the last village board meeting.
Getting into specifics, the project will include 30-inch concrete curb and gutter along both sides of the Jefferson Street extension, which will run between Bruns Street and North Towne Road. Intersection improvements will be required at Bruns Street and North Towne Road, with a bypass lane along the east side of North Towne Road. The district will pave Jefferson Street a full width.
The district is also responsible for other items, including the stormwater management and conveyance system, street lights along Jefferson Street, the relocation of the light at the intersection of Jefferson and Bruns streets and the addition of a new light at the intersection of Jefferson Street and North Towne Road, as well as a new light between both intersections.
Also, the district will grade along the south side of the Jefferson Street extension from Bruns Street to North Towne Road for the installation of a 10-foot multi-use trail for the future, while also constructing a 10-foot multi-use path along the south side of Jefferson Street between Bruns and Halsor streets.
Working with the property owners on the north side of Jefferson Street extension, the district will also look to install trees as a vegetative buffer. There will also be street trees along the south side of the road.
In other matters, the board also approved an update to a leasing agreement for its 1:1 computing plans. The new lease covers devices for those in grades 5 and 9. It’s a lease-to-own agreement, with the district intending to purchase the devices at the end of the lease term with a borrowing of $178,000.
The district is looking at reworking its 1:1 computing plan in light of COVID-19 and the potential for new ways of instruction, including virtual learning. School officials have already expanded the program to include students in grades 3 and 4, as the program now includes students in grades 3-12.
The district anticipates that most devices will last at least through 2022. Currently, the district uses a mix of iPads, touchscreen Chromebooks and “regular” Chromebooks.
There was some criticism from two speakers from the public that the issue of school reopening wasn’t on Monday’s agenda. Runez said the district is still waiting on Dane County Public Health metrics and he expects to have a lot more to share at the next school board meeting.
