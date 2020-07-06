CALENDAR
Appointments will no longer be needed to enter the library, but we do still recommend making appointments to reserve the computers. We will close the library at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces. The updated hours and procedures are outlined below. We look forward to seeing you soon!
UPDATED Library Hours: Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Register online for our Summer Reading Program, Imagine Your Story.
• Memoir Writers– Thursday, July 9 via email
• Dewey Stitchers—Thursday, July 9 via Zoom
• Dragonwood Readers Book Club discusses Where the Crawdads Sing – Friday, July 10 at 9:30 a.m. – Community Room and via Zoom
• Teddy Bear Picnic – Friday, July 10 at 11 a.m. via Zoom
• Coloring for Adults—Monday, July 13
• Summer Online Story Hour –July 9 & 13 at 10 a.m. via Facebook
• Teen Games – Monday, July 13 at 3 p.m. via Zoom
• Time for Bed Story Time – Monday, July 13 at 7 p.m. via Facebook
• Qigong Class with Nancy Osley – Tuesday, July 14 at 9:30 a.m. – video on Facebook
• Concert on Market Street with The Honey Pies – Tuesday, July 14 at 6:30 p.m. – Get your window ticket for this drive-in-park and listen event.
See library website or call 846-5482 for information on all library events.
