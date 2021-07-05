A Waste Management representative took a barrage of criticism in the July 1 Windsor Village Board meeting as trustees passed along notes from a pile of complaints over the past six months.
"I've noticed that where I live the service has been extremely poor," said Village President Bob Wipperfurth, explaining that he has received complaints from residents and board members, as well as emails and calls received by the village. "So I’m not sure what happened with Waste Management, I would say that you got in over your heads, but the service isn’t what we were expecting. It needs to come up to par with where it needs to be, and I would suppose you feel the same say."
Among the complaints, according to Wipperfurth, have been that due to Waste Management's front-loading trucks, wind has been carrying trash from the trucks across the streets, left for residents to pick up later. Some of the debris includes mail, and other private materials, that has blown into neighbors' yards.
"I would say my biggest complaint is the call center," said Wipperfurth. "For what, collectively, residents are paying for its service, residents who call in should not have to be put on hold for 30 minutes and then have to navigate a process after that."
Part of the problem, Waste Management Public Sector Representative Mike Schoenleber told the board, was staffing. The call center had just added 30 people, he explained and another training class would be coming on board at the end of July.
When asked about the coverage of that call center, he was unable to say, part of the reason being that he himself had only been with the company for a month.
The number of complaints making their way to Windsor Village Hall have been growing from three in February, to four in March and April each, nine in May, and 14 in June, including one from Wipperfurth and another from Trustee Monica Smith.
The issue has not been limited to Windsor, as DeForest Director of Public Services Judd Blau said in an email: "We've had ongoing service issues with Waste Management since they purchased Advanced Disposal."
DeForest Public Services has been working to improve service there, Blau said, but he would estimate that DeForest Village Hall has had at least 100 complaints over the past few months.
On Oct. 30, 2020, DeForest and Windsor's waste contractor Advanced Disposal was purchased by the Houston-based Waste Management.
The acquisition came in the midst of a low point for Waste Management, which was not among the corporations buoyed by the pandemic, seeing shares of their stock plummet from $127.75 on Feb. 14, 2020, to $89.02 on April 3, 2020. The company's share value only recovered to it's earlier value on March 26.
At the top of the company, which owns or operates 268 landfill sites, which it claims to be the largest network of landfills in the U.S. and Canada, management has not been in place long. Three of their top five executives have been in their positions since January 2019, their Chief Financial Officer has held that position since February 2020, and CEO James Fish Jr. has been leading the company November 2016.
Schoenleber took the questions about front-loaders and the location and responsibility of the call center and offered to "circle back," with answers.
"Here's the other suggestion," said Wipperfurth. "You know that you've had issues besides Windsor--we know that for a fact. If you would be more proactive about communication and develop maybe just a paragraph explaining what it is that you're going through and what you're trying to do to correct it, and give that to the municipalities to put on their website, that might help. Otherwise people just get angry."
Schoenleber explained that an issue had been that the route manager who would be there to handle those kinds of issues has been spread across several service divisions. "Unfortunately, it has been tough trying to fill some of these open positions."
"This is a little disappointing that you've only been on the job for four weeks," said Trustee Kristine Schmidt. "These complaints are escalating quite rapidly and they are very common issues and it is very disappointing that your organization didn't think it was worthwhile to bring in someone who had more experience than you and also had more authority. I think we deserve some accountability from your organization, quite frankly."
Wipperfurth pointed out that due to scheduling conflicts, Waste Management was looking at scheduling a meeting in July or August, but he had wanted to bring it to the agenda earlier for discussion among the trustees. "I do appreciate that they did send someone."
Schmidt nonetheless said that she was disappointed by the apparent lack of prioritization of the issues Windsor residents had been dealing with. "I think it was a good acquisition for you guys, but I don't think you integrated it very well."
"Yeah," replied Schoenleber, "there have been some growing pains from what I've seen in my short time."