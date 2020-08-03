Walter E Church, 37 years of age, from Merrimac, was arrested Monday morning by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

Church was stopped by a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper for speeding on Interstate 39/90/94 in Dane County at 12 a.m. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed signs of impairment. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were conducted. Church was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated. Church has three prior OWI convictions, making this his 4th offense.

