Zachary Mitchell, 40, from Portage, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fourth offense.
According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region DeForest Post, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle on Thursday morning for speeding in excess of 80 miles per hour.
Upon making contact with the driver, the Trooper observed multiple signs of impairment. After administering standard field sobriety tests, the driver was arrested for OWI fourth offense.
The incident took place at I90/94 eastbound mile marker 103 in Columbia County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.