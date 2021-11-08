Parents may feel confounded by the trends that come and go with their kids, but there is consolation in one constant, that dinosaurs are always cool.
The DeForest Area Public Library is into the second week of Dinovember, featuring dinosaur books, dinosaur themed story times, activities, and Dino Day on Saturday, Nov. 13. The celebration is clear enough to see around the first floor of the library, with a trail of dinosaur footprints, a tyrannosaurus rex marking featured books, and a massive dinosaur mural on their west wall. And they aren’t done yet.
At Saturday’s Dino Day, dinosaur-related crafts and activities will be going on around the library, including two guest programs. The Milwaukee Public Museum’s MPM on the Move will be there to present Dinosaur Hunt, with programs at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. looking at dinosaurs and the people that study them.
From 10:30 to 1 p.m. Curt Strutz will be there to present Dinosaur Dimensions, with his animatronic dinosaur puppets.
“We’ll have our interactive dinosaur puppets that we’re bringing to the library,” said Strutz. “So we’ll have an 8-foot-tall T-rex, a baby triceratops, and a juvenile velociraptor--all fully animatronic puppets.”
Strutz has been in the field of science education, and was looking for ways to expand into new areas when he found a friend in Florida with a tyrannosaurus that had previously been part of a touring theatrical production. From there he acquired a baby triceratops and a velociraptor, with two more dinosaurs on order.
“They are all realistic-looking dinosaurs, the velociraptor actually wraps around my shoulders and my hand goes up inside its head and controls the head maneuvers like blinking, roaring sound effects, mouth opening and closing,” said Strutz. “The little kids think it’s 100% real.”
He was looking for something at the edge of science that didn’t involve blowing things up on stage. It has also worked out that there is a demand for dinosaurs and seemingly nobody in the dinosaur game in much of the Midwest.
“This has opened up a lot of doors with libraries and day cares, fairs and festivals and stuff like that,” said Strutz.
Among the younger visitors, he said that they tend to split into two distinct groups: those that want to pet, hug, and kiss the dinosaurs, and those who, at most, just want to watch from a safe distance.
Although dinosaurs themselves haven’t been doing much in the past 65 million years, they have still had a variety of changes as paleontologists continue to discover more about them. One difference from Fantasia's prehistoric montage, or the science books of the '80s that comes up in Strutz’s program is that his tyrannosaurus has feathers.
“Feathered dinosaurs, they’ve been saying, were toward the end of the Cretaceous period and predominantly the raptors and the T-rexes,” said Strutz. “I wasn’t really aware how many feathered dinosaurs or potentially feathered dinosaurs there were until I acquired ‘Delila.’ And then once I got her I really researched it and was kind of shocked at how many of them had feathers.”
According to the American Museum of Natural History, the tyrannosaurus rex is now presumed to likely have been born with a coat of feathers to keep them warm until they grew up and were big enough to have no problems retaining heat.
Although two of his three dinosaurs are hunters, Strutz said that they tell kids that feed them turkey hotdogs, “We don’t play them off as vicious creatures with the kids by any means.”
Prehistoric-themed activities will continue at the library through the end of November. Dino Day events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Due to limited space, registration is required for the MPM Dinosaur Hunt. For more information, visit DeForestLibrary.org.