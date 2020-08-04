DeForest Area High School teacher Brittany Vanderbilt is one of 29 Wisconsin teachers who will be receiving MORE for Agriculture grants for “The Hungry Planet” project.
Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom recently announced the teachers who will be awarded the grants. Wisconsin has been working in partnership with Illinois Ag in the Classroom and Minnesota Ag in the Classroom programs to make this opportunity available to teachers and students.
Grant recipients will receive 30 copies of the book “The Hungry Planet” by Peter Menzel to use in their classes during the upcoming school year. The book details food consumption of families around the world.
They also participated in a virtual training on July 22 to receive lesson plan ideas, resources and learn other ways to use the books. This grant is made possible by Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.