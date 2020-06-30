DeForest Area High School science teacher Rebecca McDermid has been selected as a University of Chicago Outstanding Educator.
One of her students, senior Sarah Martin, was accepted into the University of Chicago Class of 2024 and recommended Rebecca for this award.
“Each year, newly admitted students have the opportunity to select educators who go beyond everyday teaching and leave an impression that is carried over a lifetime, said Peter Wilson, director of admissions, deputy dean and chief of staff for the University of Chicago. “An Outstanding Educator thinks carefully about their instruction, shares an infectious love for learning, and cares for their students both inside and outside of the classroom.”
