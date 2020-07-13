The annual meeting for the DeForest Area School District will not be held July 27.
On Monday, July 13, the school board voted unanimously to rescind that date, which the board was authorized to do by the public at the 2019 annual meeting. The board also decided not to set a new date at this time.
Superintendent Eric Runez said that DeForest is usually one of the first school districts to hold its annual meeting, as most hold theirs in August.
The current orders from the Dane County Public Health Department would make it difficult to hold the annual meeting at this time. Runez said the school district’s legal advisor expressed concern over issues regarding the public’s chance to vote on matters on the annual meeting agenda.
The latest school districts in Wisconsin can hold their annual meetings is Oct. 31. The annual meeting usually includes a hearing on the district budget and public approval of the tax levy.
