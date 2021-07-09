Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett held a press conference Friday afternoon giving an update on a Windsor couple reported missing on July 7.
At the Dane County Sheriff's Office, Barrett announced that Chandler M. Halderson, 23, was being held in Dane County Jail on suspicion of providing false information to authorities regarding his parents, Bart Halderson, 50, and Krista Halderson, 53, whom he had reported missing.
"Chandler reported that they left to go to their cabin in White Lake, Wisconsin, with an unknown couple for the 4th of July weekend," said Barrett, "and when Bart and Krista did not return he reported them as missing."
Dane County deputies began an investigation and reported no signs of activity at the couple's White Lake cabin; however, as the investigation progressed with interviews of friends, neighbors and relatives, deputies located unidentifiable human remains at a location in rural Dane County on July 8.
Barrett would not elaborate upon where the remains were found, other than that it was rural Dane County. The remains have been taken to the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy, where, due to COVID restrictions, results "may be delayed a day or two."
The case remains an active investigation, according to Barrett, who reiterated investigators' request for assistance from anyone who may have information about the Haldersons' disappearance.
"At this point, it is very early in our investigation and I don't want to make any uncorroborated speculations at this time," said Barrett, when asked if they believed the found remains belonged to the Haldersons. Barrett did not elaborate about the state of the found remains.
Following questions for Barrett, Village of Windsor President Bob Wipperfurth approached the podium to offer an emotional statement on behalf of the village.
"I just wanted to offer our thoughts and prayers to the family," said Wipperfurth, "and the Village of Windsor partners with the Dane County Sheriff's Department for law enforcement and we appreciate the relationship that we have, and we hope we can have this come to a speedy conclusion."
The initial announcement from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, requesting help in locating the missing couple highlighted that there was not a vehicle associated with the two. Spokesperson Elise Schaffer explained that both of the Haldersons' vehicles were at their home in Windsor.
"According to Chandler's statements, he said that they left with an unknown couple, so we did not have a vehicle description for them to be traveling in," said Schaffer.
Given that the initial report and its details came from statements made by Chandler Halderson, who is now in custody for making false statements, one reporter asked Schaffer what might be true or false from the original missing person's report.
"We're still determining that ourselves," said Schaffer.