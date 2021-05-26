The West Allis man accused of shooting a man in his own home in the Town of Leeds during a 2019 burglary, stood mute in an arraignment hearing on Wednesday, with a plea of not guilty entered on his behalf.
Jason Kijewski, 43, appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court, facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide and armed burglary. Kijewski has been in custody, held in Columbia County Jail on a $2 million cash bond since his arrest at the end of February.
On the evening of Sept. 27, 2019, 35-year-old Keith Wolf was at his rural home in the Town of Leeds with his wife and infant daughter, when the couple heard a noise somewhere in the house. Wolf retrieved a pistol and investigated the noise coming from the basement. Shortly after, Wolf's wife told authorities, she heard someone yell, and then a gunshot. When she looked down from the top of the stairs, Wolf was lying on his back at the bottom of the stairs.
Following investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, Wolf was identified as a suspect and later arrested for what Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner described as a "random homicide" resulting from an attempted armed robbery.
In court, defense attorneys Melvin Peter Middleton II and Leonie Dolch requested additional time for reviewing case details before moving forward. District Attorney Brenda Yaskal did not object to the scheduling request.
"We're talking about more than 2,000 pages of reports," said Yaskal, "and it keeps coming in."
Judge Andrew W. Voigt scheduled Kijewski to next appear in a July 29 status conference.