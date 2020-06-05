More details have been released for DeForest Area High School's drive-thru graduation ceremony this Saturday, June 6.
Students will show an 8.5x11 sign with their first, middle, and last name written in large enough letters to be seen 6 feet away.
Date and Time
● The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m., with an expected finish time of 4 p.m.
● The parking lot will be open at 12 noon. Plan to be in a parking space by 12:45 p.m., as the ceremony will begin promptly at 1 p.m.
Ceremony
● Use this link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3GRIz92u__NgHeyG5_XWZw to access the live stream of the ceremony (at the circle drive). You are welcome to share the link with others! We will have a sound system broadcasting the ceremony to those present. To follow along on your phone, you may view the livestream via the web or the YouTube app on your device. Be sure your device is charged and bring an extra charger, if you wish!
● A local radio station - 93.1 JAMZ FM - will be on-site, broadcasting the opening statements, student speeches and closing remarks. Thanks to the station for their support!
● The ceremony program includes:
○ Live welcome and student speeches
○ Presentation of diplomas
○ Final words and congratulations
● The graduation ceremony program will be handed out when you enter the parking lot and is posted on the DAHS senior student web page.
Parking & Ceremony Logistics
● Each student is allowed one car with family members equal to the number of permanent seat belts in their car. Staff will direct cars to parking spaces (we will fill spaces from the west to east). See map at the end of this message.
● The Village of DeForest Police Department will be assisting with traffic control and enforcing social distancing protocols.
● Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times. No gatherings of graduates and families will be permitted on school property.
● Students have been asked to designate one “special person” (not the driver of the car) to get out of their car with them and present the diploma jacket to the graduate. Students will show an 8.5x11 sign with their first, middle, and last name written in large enough letters to be seen 6 ft away (used to announce the graduate’s name when the diploma is being presented).
● Cars will be prompted (starting from the row farthest west of the school) to enter the circle drive, and one student and their special person will exit their car, show the sign to the staff member reading names, then walk over to the presentation area, have their designated ‘special person’ hand them their diploma, and get their photo taken by a professional photographer. [In the event of inclement weather, we will use the PAC lobby.]
● The ‘special person’ will then go back to the car while the graduate moves on to the second photographer to get an individual photo with their diploma.
● The graduate will get back into the car and move to a designated area to pick up their actual diploma and then return to their parking lot space.
● At the end of the diploma process, a school board member will “present” the class of 2020 as our newest DAHS alumni, and everyone can ‘honk their horns’ to celebrate!
● The school song will play as cars exit the parking lot.
Other Information
● Each graduate will receive a complimentary 5x7 photo provided by the district as a memento of this occasion. Families will have the opportunity to order additional photos if they wish. An email will be sent with more information about this.
● Please note that there will NOT be restroom facilities available to use on school grounds. Please plan accordingly.
