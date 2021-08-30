An August 26 story on the Fair Maps in the Park event in Fireman's Park described the event as organized by the Wisconsin League of Women Voters. The event was organized by DeForest Windsor Area Grassroots (DWAG), a local civic engagement group, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition, of which the Wisconsin League of Women Voters is a member. We regret the error.
