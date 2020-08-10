Ripon College has announced its Dean's List for the spring 2019 semester, recognizing academic excellence. To qualify for the Dean's List at Ripon College, students must achieve a 3.40 grade point average or higher on a 4.00 scale and complete at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded work.
Jacqueline Hanson, class of 2023, at Ripon College, from DeForest, majoring in undeclared, has been named to the spring 2020 Dean's List. Hanson is the child of Jason and Stacey Hanson of DeForest.
