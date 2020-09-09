A community event showing the documentary film "13th," followed by discussion, will be held Oct. 1, 8 and 15 from 6-8 p.m.
The historical roots of African American oppression run deep, as Ava DuVernay’s "13TH" reveals. The film looks back to the ratification of Amendment XIII, which states, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime where of the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”
DuVernay argues that a prison-industrial complex which statistically imprisons black men disproportionately and allows for their disciplinary servitude, has taken advantage of America’s black population and brings into question if this system ultimately acts as a form of modern day slavery.
Facilitated by Roderick “Rudy” Bankston, attendees will meet virtually to view and discuss the film "13th." Over three two-hour sessions, all will reflect on the legacy of slavery, the politics of mass incarceration, the representation of African Americans, and the stigma of being Black.
To register, go to https://isn.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcufuusrzkuGNTIw0aV1f5xgAsMKS1QVC84
