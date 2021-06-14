A black bear was spotted in the Village of Windsor late Sunday evening, according to a statement released by the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
The bear was reportedly spotted by a resident of Brandywood Trail, who said it in their backyard around 10:45 p.m. A sheriff's deputy responded to the home and spotted the animal walking north toward the area of Token Creek Conservatory.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is warning residents that although black bears are not common in the area, they have been known to pass through the area on occasion. This is particularly the case as young bears travel long distances during their mating season of June to July.
Black bears are naturally shy and will usually avoid contact with humans, but if you see a bear in your area, you can report the sighting by contacting law enforcement or the Department of Natural Resources at 888-936-7463. If you encounter a bear, the authorities recommend you do not approach the animal, but get yourself to a secure area and allow the bear a clear escape path.
A human may be able to scare a black bear away by making loud noises and waving their arms over their head, but you should not turn to run--back away slowly to leave the area.
Campers are advised to not bring food or aromatic items into the tent, but leave them in a vehicle, or hang them from a tree out of reach at least 100 yards from the sleeping area, with waste and scraps cleaned up and removed to a bear-proof canister.