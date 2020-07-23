Richard A Cruz, 27, from Chicago, Illinois has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence, third offense, with three children in the vehicle under the age of 16.
After receiving multiple complaints about a vehicle that was all over the road and passing on the shoulders, Wisconsin State Patrol troopers located the vehicle pulled over on the shoulder at mile marker 135. Upon making contact with the vehicle and determining who the driver was, the troopers conducted standard field sobriety tests and arrested the driver for OWI 3rd offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.