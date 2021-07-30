The Dane County Medical Examiner has confirmed that human remains found outside Sauk City have been matched to Krista Halderson, according to Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett.
Barrett made the announcement in a press conference at the Dane County Public Safety Building in Madison late Friday morning. He went on to say that additional charges, including first-degree homicide, were expected to be brought against 23-year-old Chandler Halderson in connection to the death of his mother.
The conference came 23 days after Bart Halderson, 50, and Krista Halderson, 53, of Windsor were first reported missing by their son Chandler.
On the morning of July 7 Chandler Halderson, who had been living with his parents at their Windsor home since 2020, reported that the two had been missing, telling officers that his parents had gone to their cabin at White Lake in Langlade County over the July 4 weekend with unidentified friends.
The next day, detectives found human remains on private property in a rural section of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin. Chandler Halderson was also taken into custody that day on suspicion of providing false information relating to the disappearance of his parents.
On July 14 more human remains were found about 40 miles away from the site of the earlier discovery, on DNR property in Roxbury, southeast of Sauk City.
The remains found in Cottage Grove were identified as belonging to Bart Halderson and on July 15 Chandler Halderson was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, providing false information, mutilating a corpse and hiding a corpse.
While the Dane County Medical Examiner worked to identify the second set of human remains, investigators continued to search for evidence, including in and around the Halderson home, the pond behind the Halderson home, and at a Watertown Waste Management landfill.
Investigators concluded their search of the landfill on July 27, but the search of the pond, which began on July 22, is still ongoing.
At Friday's press conference Barrett also said that investigators found more unidentified remains on the Halderson property in Windsor. When asked if it was found in the home or on the property in general, Barrett replied "on the property in general."
In addition to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, the investigation has involved the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin DNR, Madison Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and State Department of Criminal Investigation.
Chandler Halderson appeared in Dane County Circuit Court on July 29 on charges relating to the death of his father and providing false information. Halderson waived his right to a preliminary hearing and declined to enter a plea. He is scheduled to next appear in court on Sept. 1 to enter a plea in that case.
Barrett told reporters that he was unable to say when new charges would be filed relating to the death of Krista Halderson. When asked if Halderson was cooperating with authorities, Barrett told reporters that the Sheriff's Office was in contact with him through an attorney.
When Chandler Halderson first appeared before a judge on July 12 prosecutors insisted on the importance of a high cash bond although at the time it was only pertaining to a charge of providing false information. Three days later, with a complaint filed accusing Halderson of first-degree homicide, the bond was increased from $10,000 to $1 million.
There is likely to be less pressure felt at the District Attorney's Office to immediately file new charges as Halderson is already being bound over for trial on a first-degree homicide charge.
At Friday's press conference Barrett again asked for any information about the case that may be available from members of the public and asked that the Halderson family be allowed room at this time.
"We have kept the Halderson family in our thoughts and prayers throughout this investigation and we extend our continued sympathies to them today," said Barrett. "We ask that everyone allow them to grieve this tremendous loss with the utmost respect and dignity and space."