The DeForest Area School District Board picked Gail Lovick as its President for the next year during Monday’s reorganizational section of the meeting at the district office. Lovick won the position on a 5-4 secret ballot vote by the board members.
The board’s ground rules for the nominating process was to first hear from members who expressed an interest for a certain position. The board members then formally nominated them to the ballot.
Lovick has served five years on the board. In her remarks, she said change is a good thing and she was interested in the position as a way to broaden her knowledge of school governance. She felt the other board members would help her learn the new role. “I feel valued by the other eight board members,” she said.
Jan Berg was the incumbent board president. She said she was not against change, but felt continuity in the position might help as the district adapts to administrative change and a contract negotiation year.
Jeff Hein nominated Lovick and Sue Esser nominated Berg.
Esser beat Berg 6-3 to retain her role as board vice president. Hein was also nominated for the post and eliminated after the first round of voting, which had Esser drawing four votes, Berg three, and Hein receiving two.
Linda Leonhart was reelected secretary of the board in a 5-4 over Megan Taylor. Gussie Lewis was the only candidate for the treasurer position and received all nine votes.
The board elected two governance officers. Those positions monitor policy and results. Brian Coker received nine votes and Berg edged Taylor by a 5-4 margin as board members voted for two.
Stephanie Sarr was named as the delegate to the Wisconsin Association of School Boards meeting while Taylor will represent the district at CESA 2.