The DeForest Veterans Memorial Foundation Inc. is announcing to its veterans, their families and the citizens of the DeForest area the installation of veteran’s memorial bricks upon the “Walk of Heroes” in Veterans Memorial Park.
All are cordially invited to join in honoring their faithful and honorable service by visiting the park to reflect, remember and memorialize their sacrifice. The Foundation installs and publishes veterans memorial brick installations two times a year, once in the spring (prior to Memorial Day) and once in the fall (prior to Veterans Day).
