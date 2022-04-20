The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation recognizes 100 Wisconsin educators each year with Teacher Fellowship awards. The DeForest Area School District had its first triple recognition this year as DeForest Area High School as Sarah Heatwole, Tressa Bauer, and Jessica Martins were selected.
Heatwole has 20 years of teaching experience, including 10 at DeForest Area High School. As high school students vary, so does her role in the district.”I have two different roles here at DAHS. First, I am the GEDO2 teacher here and run that graduation program at our high school. I enjoy getting to know my students and their families very much as we works together for the student to complete the program requirements and earn a DAHS diploma. The students do GED testing at MATC as a part of the program. There is also a career component with the student creating a resume, cover letter, career assessment, exploration and more. I try to help the student identify what they would like to do when they leave our school and start working towards that path,” Heatwole said. “My second role is being an academic coach for our high school students that are in online courses. We use Wisconsin E-school and APEX here at the high school and this year there are close to 200 courses being taken in either of these platforms. I monitor, track, communicate and encourage their progress to help them finish successfully.”
Bauer has 13 years of teaching experience, including seven in DeForest. She is currently a sixth grade teacher at Harvest Intermediate School with an emphasis in science and math.
Martins has eight years of teaching experience, including seven at DeForest. She is a kindergarten teacher at Windsor Elementary School.
The foundation criteria says Teacher Fellowship recipients are educators who have been chosen for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom.
Through the years, the foundation has recognized a number of DeForest educators with the awards. The past fellows include: (2020-21) Amy Jambor, (2019-20) Machell Schwarz, (2018-19) Gwen Boettcher, Julie Bernards, (2016-17) Colleen Kollasch, Margi Wachowiak, (2011-12) Linda Bergh, (2010-11) Julie Harrier, (2008-09) Elisa Welch, (2007-08) Christine Buchanan, (2005-06) Sally Cordio, Anne Tredinnick, (2003-04) Cindy Rosch, (2002-03) Greg Vandehey, (2001-02) Barb Bauer, (2000-01) Judi Walsh and Dale Thoreson.
On April 6, The selection committee for the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Scholarship, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership program announced recipients of the 291 Herb Kohl Foundation awards for Wisconsin students, teachers, and principals. Awards of $6,000 are being made to 100 teachers, 17 principals, and their schools, and $10,000 scholarship will be given to 174 graduating high school students. The DeForest teachers said they are working with their building principals on ideas to best use the foundation funds in their school.
The Kohl Foundation award program was established by Herb Kohl, philanthropist, and businessman. Since 1990, the foundation has awarded more than $28.3 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students, and schools. “Education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation,” Kohl said. “I am very proud of the accomplishments of these students, teachers, and principals and look forward to the great contributions they will make in the future.”
DeForest’s newest Kohl Fellows collaborated on some answers to prepared questions about their teaching methods and goals.
When a person enters your classroom?
We strive to meet and engage our students where they are both on that day, emotionally, and with their core subjects, academically. We hope to motivate them to develop their love of learning as they grow emotionally, academically and physically. We work hard for all our students to feel a sense of belonging in our schools and our classrooms.
When a person leaves your classroom?
All of our students have dreams and goals for themselves both long term and short term. We hope to help them identify and realize those goals as they work to develop their full potential.
We want our students to leave our classroom ready to be kind and confident to face life’s challenges. And we want our students to feel successful. When students feel successful, they feel good about themselves and good things happen.
What are your favorite methods for engaging students?
Sarah Heatwole: I do a voluntary check-in with my high schoolers at the beginning and end of their week. Some groups check in on a daily basis depending on class dynamic. This allows us to get to know each other, form community and focus our time. I let my students know that I see them, celebrating their progress as they move through their course.
Jessica Martins: One of my favorite ways to engage my students is just by being excited about the content I am teaching. The more excited I am about what we are doing, the easier it is to keep them engaged and wanting to learn. I also love to find ways to celebrate our learning throughout the school year to keep things fun and engaging!
Tressa Bauer: The foundation of engagement to me is built on KNOWING my students, EXCITEMENT of the topic, INVOLVING students in the learning and building CONFIDENCE. I love to engage my students by being excited about what I am teaching and about what they are learning. I get students engaged by having them be active and involved in their learning and know that students will be engaged if they are confident in what they are doing. If students are confident in the math they are doing, they are going to feel good and feel confident trying even harder problems. I also engage my students by having fun with them and celebrating all we can do.
What makes you uniquely stand out as an educator?
We think it’s wonderful that by chance the full spectrum of K — 12 education is recognized in one elementary, middle and high school teacher being honored this year. It’s a tribute to DeForest’s abundance of strong teaching professionals. We are both honored and humbled to receive and be recognized by the Kohl Foundation for these educational awards. We agree that we each work with so many fabulous professionals every day and are no more qualified to receive this award than any of them. The work being done in our buildings, day in and day out, is a testament to the high level of professionals in our schools.