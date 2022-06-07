Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett assists a young fisherman on Saturday morning during the Cops and Bobbers event. The annual event is sponsored by the Windsor Police Department and it brings kids and families together with area law enforcement officers for a chance to meet, and perhaps catch a fish or two. The event happens at the DNR ponds at the Token Creek Conservancy.
Windsor Police Department and Dane County Sheriff's Department officers assisted young fishermen on Saturday morning during the Cops and Bobbers event. The annual event is sponsored by the Windsor Police Department and it brings kids and families together with area law enforcement officers for a chance to meet, and perhaps catch a fish or two. The event happens at the DNR ponds at the Token Creek Conservancy.
DNR conservation officers joined Windsor Police and the Dane County Sheriff's Department as more than 50 kids and their adult came out for Cops and Bobbers.
The Village of Windsor contracts with the Dane County Sheriff's Department for its police services.