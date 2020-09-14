The St. Olaf Catholic Church Fall Festival 2020 Limited Edition will take place Sunday, Oct. 4.
There will be a chicken and ham dinner, curbside pickup only, served between 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cost is $11 for adults and $5.50 for children ages 12 and under.
Preorder is available at the church website, www.SaintOlafChurch.org. Drive-ups are welcome, too.
Festival activities include a raffle with a $5,000 grand prize, plus 68 other prizes totaling $6,000.
