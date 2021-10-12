The DeForest Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating the motorist involved in a hit-and-run on Monday evening leaving a pedestrian with critical injuries.
At about 6:50 p.m. on Oct. 11 police responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a car at the intersection of Trailside Drive and West North Street in DeForest. After the pedestrian was struck, the driver reportedly fled west.
The victim suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available about the victim's condition.
The DeForest Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to locate and identify the vehicle and driver involved in the crash. The vehicle sustained front end damage, including to the headlight assembly.
Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call the DeForest Police Department at 608-846-6756, or an anonymous tip line is available at 608-846-6771.