The asking price for the former Morrisonville Elementary School building has dropped from around $325,000 to $299.900.
At its meeting Monday, July 27, the DeForest Area School Board discussed the reduction, which was suggested by Realtor Mary Schultz, of Century 21 in DeForest. It was determined that the district could go ahead with the price decrease without board approval.
Any sale negotiations are expected to be conducted in closed sessions.
Vacated as a school after the 2019 spring referendum, the building was first listed around October or November of last year and has been on the market ever since. Comparatively speaking, the asking price for the elementary school in Arlington is $199,000, said school officials.
In other board matters, a new date for the district’s annual meeting was chosen. The board looked at three dates in August before choosing Aug. 31.
It will be held in the district’s Performing Arts Center, and will move to a classroom for the regular board meeting that follows.
The date was approved unanimously by the board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.