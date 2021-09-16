The overpass bridge at the connection of River Road and Windsor Road, features a fresh coat of black pavement, while numerous projects continue just north in the Conservancy Place area.
River Road between Innovation Drive and ABS Global’s ABS Bullevard will be closed starting Sept. 20 for resurfacing. The repairs will also mark a new phase in the life of the road as groundbreaking for the Pinseekers golf complex approaches.
Among the various issues brought by residents to Village Board and Planning and Zoning meetings surrounding the Pinseekers project debate, one recurring concern was around safety on River Road, as it currently exists and with increased traffic, including vehicles speeding into the Sunnybrook area.
At the DeForest Village Board’s Sept. 7 meeting, an ordinance change was brought at the recommendation of Police Chief James Olson, lowering the speed limit on River Road. The ordinance would bring the speed limit from 45 mph down to 35 mph on River Road between Windsor Road and Daley Road.
In discussions surrounding speed limits on and around state roads, Trustee Jim Simpson, outside the board a Department of Transportation project manager, has at times been a voice of skepticism regarding speed limits set below what roads have been designed to manage, but the River Road discussion provided an exception.
Simpson explained that while he would ordinarily have questions about a 35 mph speed limit on on River Road, he recognized that there would be permanent changes coming to that area and it would be prudent to get ahead of the likely swell in traffic through the corridor. Simpson joined four other trustees in supporting the lowered speed limit, while Trustee Bill Landgraf voted against the speed limit change. Trustee Taysheedra Allen was absent.
Work has also been in progress on Innovation Drive between River Road and Redspire Lane which is expected to be complete on Saturday, Sept. 18, according to Public Services Project Coordinator Greg Hall, while River Road should be complete no later than Nov. 15.