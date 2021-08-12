The DeForest Village Board voted to push back the Pinseekers construction start deadline, while moving forward with Savannah Brooks development and River Road repairs.
At the DeForest Village Board’s Aug. 3 meeting the board discussed a proposal to push back the contractual latest start of the Pinseekers golf complex from Oct. 1 to Dec. 1.
The development agreement, passed on July 14, included what Community Development Director Michelle Lawrie described in a memo as an “arbitrary” starting date, that would be standard in such an agreement to ensure a start to construction. The belated request was due to staff oversight, Lawrie wrote, and also taking into account updated requirements including bird migration harm mitigation measures and allowing cultivation of crops currently growing on the parcel.
In the meeting Village Administrator and Finance Director Steve Fahlgren explained that over the course of planning and negotiations, the project was “stalled out in government process,” between a month and a month-and-a-half.
Village Board Trustee William Landgraf offered skepticism that two months would be necessary, moving to amend the motion to a starting deadline of Oct. 15, seconded by Trustee Rebecca Witherspoon. The amendment did not have any further support though.
Trustee Jim Simpson offered support for the original motion as recommended by staff, saying, “I think we need to do our due diligence.”
The motion was passed by a vote of five to two, with Landgraf and Witherspoon voting against.
A less divisive nearby construction topic came with Director of Public Services Judd Blau bringing forward bids received from prospective contractors to resurface River Road.
The project would include pulverizing the current asphalt, excavation, grading, base course, curb and gutter replacement, asphalt paving and restoration. Bids came in between just under $75,000 and almost $98,000.
Tri-County Paving of DeForest was recommended, with a bid of $74,969.15, and accepted by trustees with a unanimous vote.
Following a lengthy closed session discussion the board quickly gave unanimous votes approving 64 new housing units developed by Don and Jerry Tierney, as part of Savannah Brooks.
Part of the discussion was that the majority of the plots in this development, south of Highway 19 and east of Williamsburg Way, were in a commercial development area, which needed to be changed in the village’s land use map to residential property. The change was approved in package of three votes on the project.