Students at DeForest Area Middle School participated in the second annual Eighth-Grade Constitution Speech Contest on Thursday, April 29.
One of the objectives of having Eighth Grade students participate in this event is to encourage participation in the annual American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program sponsored by Olson-Grinde-O’Donnell Post No. 348 of The American Legion said Post 348’s Oratorial Chair Bill Ridgely.
The contest for eighth grade students has been arranged with the full cooperation of DeForest Area Middle School and eighth grade teacher Greg Vandehey who assisted with the contest arrangements.
After studying the Constitution in their social studies classes, the eighth graders wrote essays on the Constitution. Four students volunteered to make their essay the basis for their speech.
Competition at the eighth-grade level is unique to DeForest said Ridgely, who stated it was born out of the “necessity to plant the seeds that will grow into confident students in the future for the local entry portal to the national American Legion High School Constitution Oratorical Scholarship program for ninth to twelfth grade students.”
The absence of local high school students willing to compete in the contest in the past created this novel solution.
The winner of the competition was Kallo Wahmhoff, who wrote about the importance of the 2nd Amendment, writing:
“In recent years, the 2nd Amendment has been debated over, whether it still has a good effect in today’s world. In my opinion, I think the 2nd Amendment should be kept, not destroying it completely, but changing it for the better.”
He went on to argue that specific limits and regulations of firearm sales and ownership could be developed in a reasonable compromise between both national political parties, while recognizing the legitimate right of self-protection.
In addition to scholarships for first, second, and third place, each student received a copy of the U. S. Constitution, a certificate, and a monetary award offered by the post.
