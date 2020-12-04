The DeForest Area School District is on track to save an estimated $37 million in interest costs stemming from the spring 2019 referendum.
That means the impact of that spending on the mill rate won’t be as burdensome as originally thought.
“This is fantastic to see the shape the district is in,” said School Board Vice President Steve Tenpas.
Brian Brewer, managing director of Baird Public Finance, gave a presentation to the school board on Monday, Nov. 23, on the referendum financing plan and the refinancing of 2015 referendum debt.
Brewer said interest rates have stayed low, with some going lower than anticipated. That’s good news for local property taxpayers.
“Taxpayer dollars will go toward paying down the project and not paying long-term interest costs,” said Brewer.
Currently, the impact of the 2019 referendum is an estimated $1.29 per $1,000 of equalized value. Originally, the district had planned for a rate of $1.71 per $1,000 of equalized value.
At the same time, the district has learned that it has maintained its current long-term credit rating of AA+ from Standard & Poor’s. DeForest’s AA+ rating is the only one in S&P’s rating system for Wisconsin schools, according to Brewer.
So far, the district has carried out two borrowings related to the 2019 $125 million referendum. Phase 1 has been completed, with $90 million borrowed at a final rate of 2.78%. Originally, it was thought that the interest rate would be 4.50%. A portion of that $90 million was paid with levied funds of $2,810,000. The district is planning to use $3 million of recurring revenue limit funds to reduce the amount borrowed for the project.
A second phase of $24 million has also concluded at a final rate of 2.12%, compared to initial estimate of 4.50%.
The third and final phase of $8 million will soon be initiated, as the district is looking to lock in an interest rate of 2.61%. In the initial planning, officials figured the interest rate would be 5%.
The repayment structure is 22 years from the issue date. The assumption is that debt payments between 2021-2030 will be level, with a drop in debt service anticipated in 2031.
Brewer talked about how interest rates are at historical lows and are significantly lower than those used to calculate pre-referendum estimates.
The district is also looking to refinance 2015 and 2016 bonds and could save around $500,000.
The district recently received the news about its bond rating and is beginning to market bonds. The school board is expected to address all of these financial moves at its meeting Dec. 14.
