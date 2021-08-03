The DeForest Planning and Zoning Commission got a look at the an updated plan for residential development in Bear Tree Farms West with single family lots, duplexes, and a multimillion dollar baseball field.
At the Planning and Zoning Commission’s July 27 meeting representatives of developer Snyder and Associates presented their updated ideas for building east of Highway 51, south of Windsor Road, along Pederson Crossing.
Landscape architect Andy Meessmann explained that although the plan had gone through a number of revisions, the goals had remained unchanged: “to provide a range of workforce housing options, provide accessible and desirable park space, which includes a $2.5 million baseball field and amenities that go with that.”
The layout showed 45 single-family lots across the street from Door Creek Church, and to the north an 8-acre site for a baseball field, parking lot and 2,100-square-foot playground. Further north, the team proposed a potential 100-unit senior housing complex, with six fourplex buildings further north, near the Yahara River Learning Center.
On the other side of Pederson Crossing Boulevard were sketched nine three-bedroom condos, on the north side of the church.
The proposed houses were sized as between 1,300 and 1,400 square-feet, and condos priced at $350,000 and under.
“With the single-family houses, everyone knows that there is such a shortage of houses that normal people can afford and buy,” said Snyder and Associates’ Josh Lamb, “and it’s nice that we came up with this concept.”
Lamb told the commission that they expected some disagreement along the way and “some people would say that we’re just slamming houses together,” but insisted that other developments in the same vein in Dane County have been successful.
Village development consultant Mark Roffers pointed out that project they were looking at would check off a range of needs for the village, with established demand for “affordable housing.” The 100-unit residential building, though listed as “potential senior housing” was not guaranteed as such and could as well be used as “workforce housing.” More details, Roffers explained, would be coming in the next month with a proposal from Minneapolis-based builder MWF Properties.
Two spots somewhat left in question were marked for commercial development, one next to the fourplexes along Windsor Road and the other on the other side of Pederson Crossing, north of the prospective condos.
The fate of those two spaces was noted as to be revisited, with one factor being the development of 300 housing units by T. Wall Enterprises just east of the development area.