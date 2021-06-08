The Dane County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday night that they are pursuing a death investigation following an incident in the parking lot of a Windsor Mobil Gas Station.
Dane County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Lake Road gas station on Monday evening just after 7 p.m. where they located a male with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man died after being transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
Monday night’s statement assured the public that, although 19 total units responded to the incident, lining both sides of the block of Lake Road, there was no danger to the community in the course of the incident.