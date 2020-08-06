Nearly 8,500 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a unique online commencement ceremony on May 9, 2020, including students from the DeForest-Windsor area.
The ceremony, forced online because of the Coronavirus pandemic, was for doctoral, bachelor's, master's and law graduates.
Best-selling author James Patterson, the commencement speaker, counseled graduates on persistence and resilience, telling them, "Hey, it's hard now, but it's been hard before. When I graduated from college, the war in Vietnam was raging, there was a draft . . . When my dad graduated, he got shipped off to Europe and WWII."
Chancellor Rebecca Blank praised graduates for the way they handled their unprecedented final semester. In-person instruction ended in March. She also thanked their family and friends for helping them through it all.
In addition to Saturday's virtual ceremony, numerous famous Badger alumni posted shout-outs on social media, including soccer star Rose Lavelle, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, and Tony Award-winning actor Andre De Shields, who sang a bit for graduates. On May 8, the UW Athletic Department lit Camp Randall and the Kohl Center in red to honor the Class of 2020.
To ease the sting of the last few months, the Wisconsin Union announced it would provide all graduates with lifetime memberships, a first in the association's more than 110-year history. Additionally, the Wisconsin Alumni Association is giving graduates two free years of membership.
For more information about UW-Madison, visit http://www.wisc.edu.
Here are the degree recipients from your area:
De Forest: Lauren Bayer, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: International Business; Emma Dreischmeier, School of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Science-Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Graduated with Highest Distinction; Madeline Oie, School of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Science-Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pharmaceutical Sciences; Haven Olson, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Animal Sciences; Anthony Pitel, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Arts; Kaitlynne Roling, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Gender and Women's Studies; Sarah Wanek, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Conley Clark, School of Education, Master of Arts-Art, Art; Kylie Compe, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts-Journalism, Journalism; Sascha Glaeser, College of Letters and Science, Master of International Public Affairs, International Public Affairs; Emily Hogoboom, School of Med & Public Health, Master of Science-Biotechnology, Biotechnology; Hudson Horn, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science with Honors in the Major, Molecular and Cell Biology; Zoe Jenkins, Col of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Sciences; Kirsten Koehler, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Education, German, Graduated with Distinction; Sokunthea Leang, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science; Neight Mindham, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics; Amanda Venske, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Education Studies, Education Studies, Graduated with Distinction; Casey Wolter, College of Letters and Science, Doctor of Audiology, Audiology Consortial Program with UW-Stevens Point.
Windsor: Courtney Gamer, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Education, Elementary Education; Casey Mills, School of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy, Pharmacy; Kristin Wojtowicz, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Neurobiology.
Rio: Tristan Skupniewitz, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.