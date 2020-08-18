The 2020 DeForest Windsor Chamber of Commerce golf outing was held Thursday at Lake Windsor Country Club.
Lake Windsor Country Club was the winner, with a foursome that included: Brad Barta, Mike Dunlap, Scott Mowatt, Josh Glendenning.
Premium Prizes included a monthly bouquet of flowers from Rose Cottage Floral and Gifts for a year, donated by Romni Pullen. The winner was Mindy McConnell from Miller, Brussell, Ebben & Glaeske Certified Public Accountants.
Milwaukee Bucks & Brewers Corn Hole Boards were donated by Firestone Building Products and the winner was Adam Menke from Firestone Building Products. Mark Masak from MBE CPA’s was the winner of a Callaway Maverik Driver donated by DeForest Windsor Area Chamber. Tim Berry from Firestone Building Products took home the
2021 Badger Game Tickets, donated by Milz Health Group. The 2021 Packer Game Tickets, donated by Milz Heath Group, were won by Brad Barta from Lake Windsor Country Club, while Josh Glendenning, from Lake Windsor Country Club, won the Steve Stricker Autographed Titleist Hat donated by Milz Health Group.
Sponsors included: Clubhouse, TDS Telecom; Meal Sponsors, Group Health Cooperative South Central WI & Sanimax; Gold Level, Firestone, AVID Risk Solutions Insurance & Miller, Brussell, Eben & Glaeske CPA’s; Ball Marker, Mousehouse Cheesehouse & A&W WIndso; and Beverage Cart: AKA Automotive, REG Madison & Parkside Village.
Hole Sponsors were: TDS Telecom; Firestone Building Products; AVID Risk Solutions Insurance; DeForest Times Tribune; American Packaging Corporation; Quality Cellular; Miller Brussell, Ebben & Glaeske CPA’s; TRICOR Insurance; Brien’s Lawn Care; and Express Employment Professional.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.