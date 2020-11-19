Ryan Timothy Fearn, 43 years of age, from Baraboo, Wisconsin has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fifth offense.
A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to a one-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, Troopers were investigating the crash when Fearn left the scene and was stopped a short distance later by a Trooper. The Trooper observed signs of impairment. After conducting SFSTs, the Trooper arrested the driver for OWI 5th offense.
"Pursuant to the direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6,
Trial Publicly, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.