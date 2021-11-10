The Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a robbery that occurred on Tuesday evening as a couple, with an infant child, were returning to their apartment following dinner.
Officers received the call and responded to the 6000 block of Lake Road in the Village of Windsor at about 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, according to a statement released by the Dane County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. There, the couple reported that while walking a man had approached them to ask for a lighter. As they talked to him, another man approached, and then both displayed handguns and ordered the family into their apartment.
The two suspects reportedly stole cash and a cellphone from the couple. The male victim told officers he attempted to stop the suspects, sustaining minor injuries in the process. The two suspects then fled in a dark-colored minivan.