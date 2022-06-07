A request for roadside assistance turned into charges for a class C felony against a 21-year-old Windsor man.
Gary A. Price-Scott is charged in Columbia County Circuit Court with a single count of possession with party to the crime intent to deliver cocaine greater than 40 grams.
If convicted, the charge carries a maximum penalty of 40 years imprisonment, a $100,000 fine, or both.
According to the criminal complaint, a trooper was patrolling the Interstate near Caledonia on May 28 at 2:53 a.m. when he pulled behind a vehicle parked on the shoulder to see if it needed assistance.
Price-Scott walked away from the parked vehicle and toward the trooper. He walked past the trooper and looked at a road sign before making contact with the trooper.
Price-Scott said the vehicle ran out of gasoline and he and the vehicle’s other occupants were looking for someone to get some gasoline. The trooper walked back to the vehicle with Price-Scott, who then got in the back, passenger-side seat. The trooper saw two other occupants and no one in the driver seat.
While the trooper was speaking to Price-Scott with the door open, a bag containing suspected cocaine fell from the vehicle where Price-Scott was sitting and landed on the ground. The trooper watched Price-Scott move his leg and place his foot on the ground in an apparent attempt to step on the bag and hide it.
The trooper picked up the bag and Price-Scott said, “don’t try to put that on us” and then told the trooper the bag did not come from the vehicle.
The trooper then spoke with one of the passengers, who said Price-Scott was driving and the vehicle belonged to him.
The substance in the bag weighed 49.7 grams and tested positive for the presence of cocaine.
Price-Scott signed a $2,500 signature bond. His next court date is August 12. He has updated his address to Madison.