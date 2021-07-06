The Village of Windsor will be moving forward with two new projects following the accepting of bids at the Village Board's July 1 meeting.
The first was a road renovation to improve and prevent decay of a handful of more rural roadways, while the second will extend infrastructure to the southeast corner of Windsor Road and North Towne Road, in hopes of drawing new development.
Director of Public Works Davis Clark explained that the village had sought bids for adding material to several roads, with two returned estimates.
“Out on our rural roads--Portage, Mueller, Vinburn, (North and South) Meissner, and some of those roads--our gravel shoulders are in bad shape and in some places we have a drop-off from the pavement of three to four inches," Clark told the board. "When a driver has to get on the shoulder, you feel that drop-off and then when they return sometimes they overcorrect and it’s a very good chance for an accident, especially with new drivers.”
The village's consulting engineers Baxter and Woodman, estimated the project costing around $300,000. Tri-County Paving of DeForest offered a proposal at $243,340, while Northwestern Stone of Middleton offered a bid of $230,950.
An issue with the pavement, according to Clark, is that when cars, trucks, tractors and other heavy machinery drive over the pavement, it can break off at the edges, but that cold patching would provide a relatively lengthy solution assuming that gravel would be right next to it. In addition to adding gravel to the shoulder of those roads, Northwestern Stone would be patching "as they go," Clark told the board.
Northwestern Stone's bid was unanimously accepted by the board.
In describing the next project Village Administrator Tina Butteris, explained that following the closing of several property sales, the village had $1.4 million available.
The plan for infrastructure improvements would extend water, sewer, streets, lighting, stormwater and sidewalks to the area south of Windsor Road, east of North Towne Road, opposite of Kwik Trip.
The village received a bid for the project from a previous area developer, JSD Professional Services, coming in at $862,000. The bid came in significantly below the village engineer's estimate of $1.1 million, as Butteris explained.
"We tend to find that our engineer has a nice contingency and that probably plays a role," she said, "they tent to include 20% for overages."
Village President Bob Wipperfurth told the board that the village had owned the property and been looking for a developer, but had not been successful in finding one.
"We sold a bunch of land in that area and we want to take those funds and put it into infrastructure," said Wipperfurth. "And we think that will make it easier for new development to come in if they can see the streets and sewer there."
Again, the board accepted the bid by a unanimous vote, with the exception of Trustee Monica Smith, who was excused and absent from the meeting.