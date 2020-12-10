Beverly Davis, Meriter Hospital chaplain, anti-bullying expert and children’s author says, “Being kind comes down to choosing to see the world through empathy and patience, which is especially important during the holidays.”
By Sharyn Alden
When the holidays come to a close, chances are you’ll have some fond memories to hold onto. What you don’t want is to look back on the 2020 holidays and say “I wish I’d been kinder.”
This is an upbeat time of year, but it can also be filled with an unusual amount of stress and uncertainty. Often there are unrealistic perceptions and expectations, along with an abundance of commercialization, all of which can put even the most even-tempered person on edge.
But you can make the seasons brighter for those around you as well as yourself if you choose to be kind.
Beverly Davis, Meriter Hospital chaplain, hospice chaplain at Unity Hospice in Door County, an expert on anti-bullying and children’s author, says you can make life more memorable by simply choosing to be kind.
She earned a Masters of Divinity degree from McCormick Theological Seminary, Chicago and is also a Certified Dementia Practitioner (NCCDP). “Before losing your temper over a service that was delayed or a package that hasn’t arrived, remember, it’s everyone’s holiday season, too, not just yours. You don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes or what their life is like when they leave their job,” she says.
“Choose to be kind before starting an argument,” says Davis.
Random Acts of Kindness
Look around, what can you do to improve the world with one random act of kindness at a time?
Davis says, “When you don’t know someone or even when you do, start by simply acknowledging their presence.”
At the hospital, when she’s at work, people walk by each other wearing a mask and a shield, Davis, says, “We make eye-to-eye contact. You can do the same. Even with a mask on during the pandemic, smile at the other person. I believe we can read each other’s facial expressions in our eyes.”
She points out smiling and nodding are greetings which mean we’re not ignoring each other. “We’re acknowledging each other with these small acts of kindness,” she says.
Books about Kindness
“Davis, who was emotionally abused growing up, explains, “The effects of unkindness and being bullied can stay with you all your life.
Davis said once bullying starts it has a deep impact on families and communities “The acts of marginalizing people doesn’t just effect the person being hurt; it effects everyone in your life, as it did mine,” she explains.
When she was completing a Clinical Pastoral Education residency at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, she had a dream which became her first book, Great Gray, a Book about Exceeding No Expectations.”
Davis’s newest book, the award-winning Winging It! A Monarch Love Story, is based on a true story. In the book, “Chesterina,’ a Monarch butterfly is successfully guided by her human friends, Grandma Eileen and her granddaughter Maya to a new life at Edna’s Garden, a botanical refuge in Chicago.
In a Wisconsin Café
Recently, Davis stopped at a diner in the small town of Luxemburg on the way to hospice work in Door County. After she finished her dinner she learned the diner didn’t accept credit cards; they only took cash, and the ATM was empty.
While she was rustling through her purse looking for cash a stranger came over to her table and said not to worry.
“She had already paid for my meal,” she says. “What a wonderful example of how a simple act of kindness can pay it forward,” she says.
Which goes to say, good things you say and do during the holidays can follow you throughout the year
