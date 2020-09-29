DeForest Area High School senior Jamison Meier was selected to be a member of the first Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council.
Earlier this summer, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced the creation of the Council as an effort to encourage young people to engage with state government and increase their awareness of how the state interacts with Wisconsin’s agriculture industry. Over the next year Jamison and other members will look at agricultural-related career opportunities, learn about state resources, be provided insight into policy development, and network across the industry.
DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski announced the 15 members of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. Members will serve a one-year term, receiving a certificate of completion at the end of their service.
2020-2021 Members include:
• Chad Achenbach, Eastman
• Haley Beukema, New Richmond
• Hannah Dahl, Columbus
• Charles Fahey, Sussex
• Kendra Goplin, Osseo
• Samantha Hammiller, Burlington
• Abigail Helbach, Amherst
• Sophia Larson, Reedsburg
• Adaire MacSwain, Hudson
• Jamison Meier, Windsor
• Natalie Ott, Berlin
• Natalie Roe, Monticello
• Lauren Thompson, Woodville
• Drew Tuttle, Drummond
• Randy Winch, Fennimore
The purpose of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is to encourage young people to engage with state government and increase their awareness of DATCP’s interactions with Wisconsin’s agriculture industry. Council members will attend monthly virtual sessions, hearing presentations and engaging in discussion. For more information about the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council, visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.
