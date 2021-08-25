Lieutenant Governor and U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes spoke to local activists on Aug. 18 as part of an event to boost community engagement in the fight against partisan redistricting.
Late in the afternoon at DeForest’s Fireman’s Park Barnes spoke to a group of several dozen residents about the process of redistricting, and gerrymandering, and what it means that local 2020 Census data is now available to counties and municipalities.
“I’m really excited to be here and really happy to be here, but the truth is that I hate that we all have to be here,” said Barnes at the event organized by Wisconsin’s League of Women Voters, “because we are dealing with the sad reality that gerrymandering is what so many of us have to deal with in all corners of the state.”
At the end of the last redistricting process in 2010, residents of the DeForest-Windsor area found themselves divided into three different districts, represented by six state legislators. Barnes described the line drawing, favoring incumbency for Republicans, as an issue of long-term accountability. “The needs of the people of the state of Wisconsin continue to go unaddressed and it is a travesty that people are able to get away with it, because there is a lack of accountability,” said Barnes, “and the government does not function properly without accountability.”
The 2018 Supreme Court Case of Gil v. Whitford addressed the constitutionality of using partisan gerrymandering in redistricting, arguing that it effectively disenfranchised voters. Among the plaintiffs in the case were James and Allison Seaton, who live in Lodi.
A similar case was also brought in 2019 by Republicans, Barnes pointed out, calling out the partisan redistricting process used by Maryland’s Democratically controlled legislature.
“It’s not an issue that is easy to talk about when you are knocking on doors,” said Barnes, “it takes a little bit of time to understand just what it means. Just because districts have the same number of people in them, that doesn’t mean they are distributed fairly, partisanly, or in any other way.”
Barnes was followed by Elections Management Specialist for Dane County Rachel Rodriguez, who delved more into the “wonky” aspects of the gerrymandering issue. When multiple districts are voting at a single polling place, according to Rodriguez, the local clerk and polling volunteers are responsible for managing several combinations of ballots depending on each voter’s address, adding work and expense for that polling location, but also increasing the risk of human error.
“Having that many ballot styles in one polling place means there are more opportunities to make mistakes,” said Rodriguez. “Not only are you [with gerrymandering] making it difficult to have a voice in the legislature, but you’re also introducing the risk of voters voting for people that they shouldn’t be voting for--that they don’t live in that district--just because there are that many moving parts in an election.”
Even if it involves a minuscule error rate in a small polling place, the consequences can be massive, she explained, pointing to a recent Virginia election in which a state congressional seat was decided by less than 50 votes, which resulted in a tie for legislative control of the statehouse, while at the same time about 50 voters received the wrong ballots that which were later tossed out--enough to swing control of the state legislature in one direction or the other.
DeForest Village Board Trustee Abigail Lowery--prefacing that she was speaking as a concerned citizen, not representing the board--told the group that she learned about the significance of Wisconsin’s redistricting process when she went out in her neighborhood to raise awareness about a bill that would allow privatization of water utilities, especially concerning to her as it was at the same time as the Flint water crisis.
She wanted to include legislators’ contact information on flyers, but on her block along Yahara Street, those on one side were in the 37th Assembly District, while the 42nd Assembly District is on the other. From west to east, the line follows Yahara Street before taking a left on Mabel Street, then taking a right onto Highway V though Windsor.
From the perspective of a Village Board member, Lowery told the group, the current district lines has diminished the village’s significance in state level affairs. When an issue came up that resulted in messages being sent to all six state legislators, only one sent a reply.
In real financial terms for municipalities, Lowery pointed to a cut in statewide revenue sharing, used for road repair and public services, between 1996 and 2020, from 12 cents per dollar to 5 cents per dollar.
At the county level, Dane County District 22 Supervisor Maureen McCarville of DeForest told visitors how the Dane County Board of Supervisors had passed a resolution creating a non-partisan redistricting committee to draw district lines.
Even if the the board doesn’t like the map that the commission comes up with, they can only send it back with recommendations, supervisors are not able to personally make changes that would affect their own districts.
The aim of the event, for the most part, was education and to make voters aware of the redistricting process in order to bring pressure to bear on legislators. To an extent, according to Barnes, it had already been successful given the cloud that hangs over the process as it happened in 2010, making a repeat more difficult. For McCarville, it was an exercising of connecting the dots of the past 10 years.
“Just to have people understand how everything got carved up the way it is, and they’re starting to be onto it at this point,” said McCarville. “Especially with the shock to the system when you had someone like Mark Miller representing you forever and suddenly nobody’s on the same team, so to speak.”
In thinking about the effort involved, McCarville said she recalled when she was an officer with the employees’ union at Madison Gas and Electric, where they had that poster of a frog in a bird’s mouth with the frog’s little feet locked in a death grip around the bird’s neck, with the message: “Never give up.”
“It’s just trying to keep people apprised to that and hopefully put the village back to being one community from a voting standpoint that they would have in the past, and that their voice matters, their voice should matter.”