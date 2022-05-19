DeForest Area High School graduate Sarah Kopplin said having an administrator visit her world geography class on May 5 wasn’t all that unusual. When a second administrator joined the class, she wondered if she forgot an observation day. When her husband, Keith; and then Shorewood school board members arrived, she knew it wasn’t a normal sixth hour.
The VIPs were waiting for another arrival.
Dr. Jill Underly, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Superintendent, was the guest of honor. She brought along a plaque and the news that Kopplin is one Wisconsin’s five Teachers of the Year.
Kopplin said her seventh grade students enjoyed being part of the announcement ceremony. “They were really cute. They cheered afterwards. We were using little white boards that day and they were writing messages on those and a lot of students talked to Dr. Underly,” Kopplin said. “The day after the students were excited and asking what did it mean and do we get a pizza party. I really love students and it was exciting for the school and the class. All of my classes talked about being really proud of our school.”
“It was an incredible experience letting them know they are 2023 Wisconsin Teachers of the Year, and I congratulate them on this achievement,” Underly said. “These past two weeks have been so fulfilling because I heard stories firsthand from students about how each of these educators has positively impacted their lives. I know they will continue to have a significant impact in their new role as Wisconsin Teachers of the Year.”
Kopplin is the former Sarah Spence, a 1997 DeForest graduate. She is married to Keith Kopplin, the 1998 DeForest valedictorian. Kopplin’s classmates voted her most likely to go to the Olympics, but she said the district prepared her to embrace social studies and teaching. She said Mr. Huxtman inspired her to love history and English teacher Jan Williams is another of the teachers who helped shape her.
She said her coach, Chris Smith, has gone from an inspiring leader to career resource. She has been a highly successful coach at Shorewood, winning one state cross country title and finishing second another year.
“Sarah is a rare gem,” Smith said. “Her ability to combine challenge and compassion is a gift. Sarah knows how to share the love of learning in a variety of ways that reach her students. Sarah will always greet you with a warm, welcoming smile and is a genuine listener. As a student and athlete you could sense early on that she would be a success in whichever path she chose. A relentless worker and eager learner she was a joy to have as a student and athlete.”
“My experiences growing up in DeForest were instrumental to wanting to be an educator myself. People really cared about us as individuals,” she said.
She attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and the University of Minnesota for her education after high school. She was a history major and thought a college campus might be her calling until a volunteer placement sparked her love for teaching middle school-aged students.
Shorewood is located on the northeast side of Milwaukee and it is one of Wisconsin’s most diverse districts. Kopplin’s school serves seventh and eighth grade students. There are students from 18 countries in the school, with families who teach at Marquette University and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Kopplin said the diversity and abilities of her students challenges her to provide authentic and purposeful lessons in the classroom. “It was kind of a shock coming from DeForest, where most of us had similar experiences growing up. I had to be more engaged in the classroom,” Kopplin said. “I feel fortunate to teach such a diverse group.”
The award offers new challenges in Kopplin’s busy schedule. She is the president-elect of the state social studies educators group and will lead the group in the near future. The recognition and leadership gives her a platform to advocate for the importance of social studies and civics education. She said in some elementary schools only 10 percent of the student’s time is spent studying those core areas.
Kopplin said good social studies education is vital as being proactive in community leadership matters more than ever. She said some social studies teachers are terrified by the pressure to stop classroom conversations about the topics of the day. “My advice to teachers is to be more proactive about what you teach and why you do it,” Kopplin said.
The DPI description of Kopplin’s success says, “Kopplin has a passion for social studies education and finds innovative, resourceful ways to provide opportunities for all students. In addition to serving on the school’s instructional leadership, Kopplin also serves on many district-level planning workgroups and has a sincere commitment to improving outcomes for students. Through her ability of creating authentic learning opportunities, students in her class leverage their leadership, voice, and choice to guide their individual learning experiences.”
As one of the five Wisconsin teachers who have received this honor, Kopplin will be recognized at several upcoming ceremonies including the annual State of Education Address at the State Capitol rotunda given by Underly in September.
Wisconsin selects five (5) Teachers of the Year (TOY) annually to represent Elementary Schools, Middle Schools, High Schools, and Special Services. Through an interview process, one of the five is selected to represent Wisconsin in the CCSSO National
Teacher of the Year program. DPI considers all five of its TOYs as a Teacher of the Year and does not give special designation to the one chosen to represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year program.
The 2023 Wisconsin Teachers of the Year are: Kaelee Heideman, school counselor at Carl Traeger Elementary School, Oshkosh Area School District, Sarah Kopplin, geography teacher at Shorewood Intermediate School, Shorewood School District, Lori Danz, biology teacher and school forest coordinator at Superior High School, School District of Superior, Peggy Billing, library media specialist at Lakeland Union High School, Lakeland Union High School District, Dustin Anderson, art teacher at Grant Elementary School, Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools.
The Teachers of the Year will interview with a committee that will select one of the five to represent Wisconsin in the National Teacher of the Year program. That individual will receive an additional $6,000 from the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation.