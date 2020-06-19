James J Esposito, 25 years of age, from Channahon, Illinois, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense.
At 12:01 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a crash at mile marker 127 on Interstate 39/90/94 eastbound. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for OWI 1st offense.
Around 2 a.m., the subject was able to escape police custody and flee on foot at County Highway V and River Road, towards the City of DeForest, while still in handcuffs and barefoot. A white male, 5’8" tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a short goatee, he was eventually located in DeForest and taken into custody.
