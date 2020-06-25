CALENDAR
The DeForest Area Public Library will now open at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. for one hour and 45 minutes, followed by 15 minutes of sanitizing before reopening. The library will close at 5 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
No appointments will be necessary. A new A.I. SafeSpace counter will track how many patrons are in the building to help the Library follow Phase Two of Forward Dane regulations. TV monitors in the lobby will show the current occupancy.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Register online for our Summer Reading Program, Imagine Your Story.
• The Library will be closed on July 4.
• Summer Online Story Hour – Monday, July 6 at 10 a.m. via Facebook
• Teen Games – Monday, July 6 at 3 p.m. via Zoom
• Time for Bed Story Time – Monday, July 6 at 7 p.m. via Facebook
• Qigong Class with Nancy Osley – Tuesday, July 7 at 9:30 a.m. – video on Facebook
• Concert on Market Street with Swing Crew – Tuesday, July 7 at 6:30 p.m. – Get your window ticket for this drive-in-park and listen event.
• Read to an Officer – with a Twist! – Wednesday, July 8 at 3:30 p.m. via Facebook
• Dragonwood Readers Book Club discusses Where the Crawdads Sing – Friday, July 10 at 9:30 a.m. – Community Room and via Zoom
See library website or call 846-5482 for information on all library events.
