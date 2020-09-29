“Daily journaling provides insight into your behavior and feelings,” says Judith Joy, author, teacher and dream creation coach. “Journaling is a good way to lift your spirits during challenges times.”
By Sharyn Alden
The ups and downs from living with a pandemic have seeped into every corner of our lives.
So, are you just coping instead of thriving? Have you thought about journaling your thoughts? Yes, using paper and pen, that type of journaling. Research suggests journaling has immense benefits. What’s more, you can reap these benefits even when your journaling is fast.
“Journaling is a mirror, a way to express yourself in the moment,” says Judith Joy, author of Dear Future Love –Bring Your Book Boyfriend to Life (yeswithjoy.com) which describes her journey to find love through journaling.
In her new book, Joy describes how she wrote letters in her journal to her future soulmate as if he already existed. Eventually, she put the journal away, and a year later, when she had met her once imaginary partner, now her husband, she found the journal. “The person I met and married was the same person I had described in my journal,” she says.
Lifestyle Boosters
If you’re feeling impatient, angry or sad because the pandemic has changed the world as you knew it, do something new to change the vibes in your life.
Joy says, “Focus on what you’re grateful for. It could be any gesture, big or small, that makes you feel extra special. The idea is when you concentrate on the good things in your life, you may be surprised how many good things come your way. That’s what a journal is for –write it down, then feel the positive momentum come to you.”
Start journaling as often as you can –once a day is ideal. It can help you cope with a wide expanse of emotions. That’s especially important when your life is filled with uncertainties.
Harvard researchers have found that people learn best when they have time to synthesize, abstract, and articulate the key lessons taught by experience. That’s why journaling is a good tool for achieving what you want in life. It helps you focus on creativity, beauty, and those important connections in your life.
Tips for Easy, Fast Journaling
You don't need a lot of time to reap the benefits of journaling. Joy explains, “All you need is a few focused minutes. Just a short period of time each day can help you see things in a new way.”
Journals can be online, audio or a physical journal with pen and paper. Wonder which method is the most effective? Any journal you use is worthwhile, but there is scientific evidence that a physical pen and paper model is the best. One reason is that doodling or drawings as you jot down your thoughts on paper might be significantly helpful in capturing your thoughts and ideas.
• Date and write down happy thoughts
At the end of the day write down the happiest moment of the day. Date it so you have a stream of good vibes to reflect on months and years from now.
• Start a ‘connections’ list
Write down a name of someone you’d like to have stronger connections with. It could be a family member, friend or someone you don’t know well. Next to their name write an idea of how to make it happen.
• Write a single sentence –focus it on you.
Write that sentence about a time during the day before or a recent experience when you were at your best. What made you shine during this time? What did it feel like?
• Capture the moment –with one line a day. It doesn’t matter how many words are in that line. Just make a commitment to sum up your day (and thoughts) with one line of text. Over time, you may see an interesting pattern emerge that will tell an enlightening story.
