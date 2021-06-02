On Memorial Day, DeForest residents, along with visitors from around the region, came together to honor, remember, mourn, and to celebrate.
Well before the official starting time of 11:45 a.m., DeForest’s Veterans Memorial Park was filled with visitors for the annual Memorial Day ceremony, presented by the DeForest Memorial Veterans Foundation with DeForest’s American Legion Olson-Grinde Post 348.
At moments presenters jokingly angled for credit for the warm, cloudless weather of that morning before moving onto the specifics of what brought them all together: a national day of remembrance, the 30th anniversary of the conclusion of Operation Desert Storm in the Persian Gulf, and the completion of DeForest’s Veterans Memorial Park.
“We’re celebrating Desert Storm and the arrival of their veterans, but we’re also celebrating the U.S.S. Wisconsin, our U.S. Navy identification piece that we’ve worked long and hard to bring to this park,” foundation co-founder and president Jeff Unger told the crowd from the podium set up a few yards from a newly installed glass case containing a replica of the battleship U.S.S. Wisconsin. “This is the final of the five original pieces that were approved by the Village of DeForest as part of the architectural plan that we put forth 20 years ago.”
Unger explained the significance of the anniversary, reminding visitors how, militarily, the Persian Gulf conflict of 1990 and 1991 was unique in history.
“The U.S. was accompanied by NATO allies as well as Egypt and several other Arab nations,” said Unger. “The coalition effort benefitted from the latest military technology including stealth bombers, cruise missiles, and so-called smart bombs, laser guidance systems, and infrared bombing equipment. The Iraqi Air Force was either destroyed early or it opted out of combat under the relentless attack.”
At the end of Operation Desert Storm, Unger explained, the United States had suffered 147 combat fatalities, 145 non-combat fatalities, with one service member still missing in action. Among the fatalities were 10 Wisconsinites.
“Now we recognize these Wisconsin patriots who answered the challenge to safeguard liberty and democracy with selfless devotion,” said Unger. “They bought justice with their own blood. The price paid as the vanguard of our nation’s principals. They answered the call to defend freedom 10,000 miles from home.”
Led by uniformed members of the U.S. Navy, volunteers of the audience planted flags representing each of the 10 Wisconsin service members who died in Desert Storm, which were each then accompanied by a flower.
Keynote speaker Dan Wickersham, Commander of Naval Operations Support Center in Madison spoke about the disproportionate burden felt by Gold Star families, with the nation’s all-volunteer military service meaning only 1% of the population personally taking part in military service.
“While they cannot be here for us to honor their service in life, we honor their memory and we also recognize the sacrifice of their families,” said Wickersham, “they are the ones that have and will continue to bear the burden and pain of their loss.”
Like many at the time, Wickersham explained that he watched the conflict in the Persian Gulf unfold live on television through images of anti-aircraft fire downing Iraqi SCUD missiles, tracer bullets fired from American rifles coming across television screens like lasers, and launches of B-2 bombers and Tomahawk missiles, with troops on the ground guided by military-precision GPS.
“The ground war was over so quickly it became known as the 100-hour war. Battleships like the USS Wisconsin saw service for the last time as they launched Tomahawk missiles to Iraqi land targets,” said Wickersham. “However, even though we can see it better, the battle space is no less dangerous for those operating in it. We will continue to rely on volunteers to fill our ranks as soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines, and now, Space Force Guardians.”
As the commander of the Naval Reserve Center in Madison, Wickersham explained that he has delivered the oath of service to incoming Navy sailors and officers from 18-year-olds to 55-year-olds intent on serving until the Navy will no longer allow it, and even those who defend the United States with the hope of one day becoming a United States citizen.
“They recognize that their safety is not guaranteed,” said Wickersham, “and that next Memorial Day we could be handing their families a folded American flag in humble appreciation of their service to our country.”
At the close of the service, visitors toured the park, approaching legionnaires, inspecting the educational installations, and reading the names of those memorialized on the bricks of the walkway that leads through the displays.
