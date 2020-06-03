Taylor VonBehren, of DeForest, was among nine local students to receive scholarships from the Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee through its scholarship program.
The program recognizes students who are residents of Dane County and pursuing post-secondary educations in an agriculture-related field.
Recipients of the $1,000 scholarships include: Eliza Endres, Waunakee; Lauren Henningfield, Cross Plains; Brooks Lueck, Mazomanie; Averey Marean, Albany; Jared Mickelson, Mazomanie; Molly Olstad, Stoughton; and Ashlyn Sarbacker, Edgerton; Taylor VonBehren, DeForest; and Josalyn Vorpahl, Belleville.
VonBehren, daughter of David VonBehren of DeForest, will attend Madison College and transfer to UW-Madison and plans to study Biotechnology and Animal Nutrition.
Students will be recognized for their achievements on Saturday, Aug. 1, at the upcoming 42nd Annual Dane County Breakfast on the Farm.
This year’s event is hosted by the Hinchley family at Hinchley’s Dairy Farm (2844 WI-73, Cambridge, WI 53523). Breakfast will be served from 7-11:30 a.m. and include pancakes, cheesy scrambled eggs, sausage, yogurt, frozen custard, milk and coffee.
Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for kids ages 3 to 11, and free for kids 2 and younger. Organized by the Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee, Breakfast on the Farm will also include live music, guest speakers, horse-drawn wagon rides and educational displays and activities.
The Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee promotes the dairy industry and consumption of dairy products by sponsoring dairy education in school programs and local dairy education events, such as Cows on the Concourse and Breakfast on the Farm.
For more information, visit www.danecountydairy.com.
