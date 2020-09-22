\The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point conferred degrees on more than 1,100 graduates for the spring 2020 semester.

The graduate list included the following local students from DeForest: Amber Miller, Bachelor of Science, Family and Consumer Science - Teaching; and Jenesis Voung, Bachelor of Science, Clinical Lab Science - Medical Technology, Cum Laude.

Rio's Decker Dyle, Bachelor of Science, Resource Management - Conservation law enforcement, was also among the UW-SP graduates.

